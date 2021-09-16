Misguided golf cart driver takes ride down County Road 466 in The Villages

A misguided golf cart driver took a ride Thursday morning down County Road 466 in The Villages.

A white-haired man was alone in the gray Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 a.m. when he made a right turn from Morse Boulevard onto County Road 466. He drove for about one-quarter of a mile before a woman in a sport utility vehicle drove up next to him, rolled down her window and informed the man he should not be driving a golf cart, which was clearly not Street Legal, on County Road 466.

The man continued westbound until he reached the entrance to the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley. But rather than getting onto the multi-modal path there, he did a U-turn and continued eastbound on County Road 466. He was on his cell phone, possibly seeking directions.

There were three pool noodles on the back of the golf cart, so he could have been searching for a swimming pool.