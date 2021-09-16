85.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Services available to veterans who may be struggling

By Villages-News Editorial

In conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is raising awareness of its mental health resources available for veterans.

“Veterans are driven and resilient, but everyone needs help sometimes,” said Executive Health System Director David Isaacks. “Whether Veterans are looking for peer-to-peer support, clinical care, counseling, or something else, NF/SGVHS is here to help.”

Whether you’re a veteran or a veteran supporter there are many ways to reach out:

 Calling or texting a friend or fellow veteran to talk about what they’re going through

  • Tapping into VA tools to get help when going through life’s challenges:

·         Make the Connection, where more than 600 Veterans and family members share their stories of strength and recovery

·         VA Mobile Apps, can help to expand your clinical care beyond traditional office visits 

·         MyVA411, where Veterans, their families, and caregivers can call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to easily access information on VA benefits and services

If you are a supporter, reach out, offer support, and encourage the Veterans you know to ask for help when they need it. Find additional information here.

During the first year of separation, veterans often experience stress due to challenges in getting established in civilian life. VA Solid Start connects Veterans with qualified representatives who call three times during a Veteran’s first year of separation to walk through the benefits, available.
The Self-Check Assessment Tool is another great way for anonymous risk assessment. It helps with understanding how stress and depression may be affecting them.
Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can get free, confidential support through the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans where trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Veterans do not have to be registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.

Additionally, NF/SGVHS recently co-sponsored a virtual Pledge to Prevent event which highlighted a community collaboration with the Northeast Florida Fire Watch Council and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic. The event provided preventative resources and information to aid in ending Veteran death by suicide. The recording of the event can be viewed by clicking here and entering password: NorthFlorida573!

