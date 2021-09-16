Villager pays $166 ticket after golf cart strays onto Florida Turnpike

A Villager has paid a $166 ticket as a result of her golf cart straying onto the Florida Turnpike.

Carol Lynn Crispino, 64, who lives at 760 Kauska Way in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages, on Monday paid the ticket which charged her with improper operation of a golf cart on a roadway.

She still faces the much more serious charge of driving under the influence and is due for arraignment on Wednesday in Sumter County Court. She remains free on $500 bond.

Crispino was driving a brown 2021 Yamaha golf cart at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 4 when a Road Ranger spotted her traveling south on the turnpike near Exit 304.The New York native was directed to the Okahumpka Service Plaza where she admitted to a trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol that she had “about three drinks with dinner at Brownwood Square in The Villages,” the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .150 and .157 blood alcohol content.