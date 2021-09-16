79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 16, 2021
type here...

Villager pays $166 ticket after golf cart strays onto Florida Turnpike

By Meta Minton

Carol Lynn Crispino
Carol Lynn Crispino

A Villager has paid a $166 ticket as a result of her golf cart straying onto the Florida Turnpike.

Carol Lynn Crispino, 64, who lives at 760 Kauska Way in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages, on Monday paid the ticket which charged her with improper operation of a golf cart on a roadway.

She still faces the much more serious charge of driving under the influence and is due for arraignment on Wednesday in Sumter County Court. She remains free on $500 bond.

Crispino was driving a brown 2021 Yamaha golf cart at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 4 when a Road Ranger spotted her traveling south on the turnpike near Exit 304.The New York native was directed to the Okahumpka Service Plaza where she admitted to a trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol that she had “about three drinks with dinner at Brownwood Square in The Villages,” the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .150 and .157 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Bob Woodward’s new book is explosive

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Bob Woodward’s new book has explosive detail about President Trump’s last days in office.

No unwavering adoration for a president who ruled as a fascist

A reader from Jupiter Beach responds to a Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran, and as you can imagine the men have differing views on former President Trump.

A few questions for all the Biden fans

A Village of Largo man, in a Letter to the Editor, posing some potentially uncomfortable questions for the Biden fans.

Husband with COVID-19 received excellent care at The Villages hospital

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that her husband who was suffering from COVID-19 received extraordinary care while a patient at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages can afford to share the real estate wealth

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that The Villages can afford to share the wealth when it comes to real estate.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos