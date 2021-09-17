Biden had the courage to end the long-lost war in Afghanistan

To the Editor:

Mr. Paul Endersbee shared several pointed questions about President Biden, mainly directed against Biden’s self-admitted disastrous withdraw from Afghanistan. I would like to offer some questions myself about the Afghanistan withdrawal:

What is the scale we agree on that measures the scale of such disasters?

Was the withdrawal from Vietnam as disastrous?

Why did the war go on in Vietnam for 10 years?

Why did we go to war with Iraq, and did we win this war?

Why did we stay in Afghanistan for 20 years?

Why is it so easy to start a war than end one?

I could go on but I just want to point out that Biden had the courage to end this long lost Afghanistan war. He took not only the responsibility for the disaster and the red-hot heat. Wars are messy. Period. Bush, Obama, and Trump took no responsibility to end the Afghanistan war. They kept passing this buck until Joe took it and ended it.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace