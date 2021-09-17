Biden’s totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan

To the Editor:

President Biden and his complicit media are desperately trying to distract the American public from his totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan which cost 14 soldiers their lives and gifted billions of dollars of high tech military equipment to our terrorist enemies while abandoning hundreds of American citizens.

We are not stupid President Biden and we will not forget nor will we forgive. We will vote in 2022 to take back the House and Senate and you will lose all power to cause further harm and embarrassment to this great country.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square