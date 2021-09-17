Chateauguay Card Room will be closed at Chatham Recreation Center

The Chatham Recreation Center Chateauguay Card Room, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 20 and Tuesday, Sept. 21 for maintenance.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Chatham Recreation Center at 753-4570.
