Saturday, September 18, 2021
Daily fines kick in after Villager refuses to remove lawn ornaments from his yard

By Meta Minton

Daily fines have begun to kick in after a Villager refused to remove lawn ornaments from his yard.

Scott Marsden who lives at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin had been given three days to bring his property into compliance during a public hearing Monday before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors. The board agreed that if the property wasn’t brought into compliance, the 72-year-old Rochester, N.Y. native would face an immediate $50 fine to be followed by daily fines of $25. He did not attend the public hearing at Savannah Center.

This photo was taken Friday at 1399 Viola Court
This photo was taken Friday at 1399 Viola Court.

This photo was taken Monday at the home at 1399 Viola Court
This photo was taken Monday at 1399 Viola Court.

Scott Marsden
Scott Marsden

Marsden had been found in violation due to the numerous lawn ornaments on display in his yard. By Friday, he had removed an alligator head, snowman’s head, basketball and a few other items, but many of the decorations remained in place, as previously documented by Community Standards.

Villages-News.com on Friday afternoon confirmed with Community Standards that Marsden’s home remains in violation of deed compliance.

In March, Marsden had been ordered to remove rock that been put down without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee. He removed the rock, put down sod and brought in the lawn ornaments.

In July, Marsden was arrested at Citizens First Bank at Colony Plaza. He had been banned from the bank and returned in violation of a legal order. At the time of his arrest, he was found to have a gun in his golf cart. That case is still pending in court.

