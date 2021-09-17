88.4 F
Friday, September 17, 2021
Gov. DeSantis to keynote chamber’s Future of Florida Forum

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis will address Florida’s business community and share his vision for the future of Florida at the 2021 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum, Oct. 27-28 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Orlando. The governor will join Florida’s business community on day one, Oct. 27 as the lunch keynote.

“Under the strong leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s momentum continues to move forward towards becoming the 10 largest economy in the world by 2030,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Wilson. “The actions taken by Gov. DeSantis have kept Florida open for business, Floridians safe, our economy moving and continuing to build our brand nationally as the Florida Model.”

There will be 80 other notable speakers from around the world as they discuss how business leaders are engaging in the Florida Chamber’s Six Pillars Framework and 39 goals of the Florida 2030 Blueprint. Learn more or register at www.FLChamber.com/F3.

