Friday, September 17, 2021
Village of Linden resident files paperwork to run for CDD 12 seat

By Meta Minton

A Village of Linden resident has filed paperwork to run for a seat on the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors.

Phil Montalvo, who lives at 1943 Rahilly Road, has filed to run in 2022 for Seat 4, which is currently held by Andrew Bilardello of the Village of Fenney. Bilardello is a candidate for the Sumter County Commission.

Montalvo worked as a lawyer in Lincoln, Ill. and at one point served as chief counsel for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Jon Roudabush, who currently serves as chairman of the CDD 12 board and is also its representative on the Project Wide Advisory Committee, has filed to run for re-election.

