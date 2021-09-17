When it comes to flooring I’ll defer to my wife

I don’t know about the rest of the men (women are a separate category) out there, but when I enter a house, I have very little idea as to what the floors are like. Possibly if I tripped over the entrance and landed on the floor (a conceivable occurrence at my age) I might be aware. Generally, though I am pretty ignorant in that score. As we have lived in our present abode for 18 or so months, I have learned that our flooring is a rich, dark walnut type color – which I thought was pretty neat. That shows what I know! The problem relates to the “dark” in my description. The Blonde in the house is of the opinion that all that dark stuff can be depressing and what we need is to bring some light to our living quarters.

The depressing color mentioned above is in the living room and both bedrooms. Obviously, corrections are in order. Thus, the search for the perfect lighter color now reigns supreme in the Evans household. This is not an easy task. Preparing a $225 million dollar budget back in my days as a County Administrator was child’s play compared to searching through small pieces of wood like samples all in different shades – and then picking one to be placed on the floor in sufficient quantity to cover three rooms. In my budget preparing days, I could make things fit by saying. “Well, we can do some of it now and let the rest wait until the next capital budget two years from now.”

The above scenario does not work quite the same in our present environment.

Nope, all three rooms must fall in line together! Thus, there will be numerous requests as to what do I think of this sample versus this other one – both of which look about the same to me. Since the Blonde and I have been happily married for many years now, I am certain that we will find a color with which I will happily agree. Once installed, we will invite friends over and when the husbands enter, I will have put some greenbacks on the floor so that they will darn well notice how light and cheery our new floors are. Of course, they may follow my old trend and not look down which will not prove anything as by then the wives will be exclaiming how much lighter everything looks now!

Of course, getting to the new floors may take a while as everyone will pass through the kitchen which will have some nice light backsplash above the counters. The kitchen is on the dark side too so a light embracing transplant is needed there as well as the floors on the other rooms. Luckily, the kitchen tiles are about as bright and lively as they can get! Actually, we did consider backsplashing when we moved in, but we had other issues to take care of. I was of the opinion that it would take five fortunes to mount it. True they were small fortunes, but still! However, now as inflation is climbing every day, it was determined to install them before they cost six small fortunes. If you visit us down the road, I would suggest you bring sunglasses. We are going to have light like you would not believe. Everybody will be happy!

I bet that even Ludwig the yellow rubber ducky would like to be here. The latest word is that he and his younger brother, Larry are no longer in Maine. I am not sure where they will turn up though!

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com.