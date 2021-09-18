Carl L. Cole Jr.

86.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 18, 2021
By Staff Report

Carl L. “Bubba” Cole Jr, 60, of Wildwood, Florida, went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Bubba was born on October 25, 1960 in Leesburg, Florida to his parents, Carl L. Cole, Sr. and Linda Cole.

Bubba is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Cole; his children, Christy (Larry) Gaines of Franklin, NC; Jeremy (Kiley) Cole of Steinhatchee, FL; Mandi (Bubba) Lyden of Bushnell, FL; Kayla (Blake) Roberts of Zephyrhills, FL; Chad Odom of Wildwood, FL; 6 grandchildren, Brant, Cheyenne, Katie, Savannah, Addisen and Charlee; 5 great grandchildren;his mother Linda Cole; his brother Virgil (Angie) Cole; his sisters Audrey (Ron) Scott; Linda Ann (Larry) Mancil. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl L. Cole, Sr.

Bubba worked at SECO Energy for 33 years, starting as a line helper and ultimately excelling to an Operations Superintendent. He dedicated his time to the youth of Sumter County, whether it was coaching baseball or spending countless hours as the President of the Sumter County Fair Board. Bubba was a Christian and honored his faith through his involvement with various charitable organizations. He loved spending time with his family whether it was hunting, fishing or watching the Florida Gators play football.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:30 am at the Sumter County Fair Grounds. Masks are mandatory in order to attend.

