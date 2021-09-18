86.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 18, 2021
By Staff Report

Diane Roberts passed away peacefully September 7th surrounded by her loving family. She died at age 75, while under the care of The Villages Hospice House.

Diane was born in New York City to James and Helen Scalafani. She was one of five children, sister Barbara and Susan, brothers Anthony and James. She attended East Meadow High on Long Island, New York. There she met her high school sweetheart William. Shortly after graduation Diane and William married and remained together for 57 years. They had two children, Linda, and Billy. She was a loving grandmother to Nicholas and Christopher and was further blessed with three step grandchildren Brandon, Carlie and Sunnie. In addition to her grandchildren, she was an aunt to many nieces and nephews.

During her life she always placed others ahead of herself. For several years she was the activities director at the Bershire Nursing Home in Babylon, NY. After locating to The Villages she enjoyed photography. Many of her photos were of scenes from The Villages that now decorate the walls of her home.

A service will be held September 17, 2021, at Baldwin Brothers, 3990 E. SR 44, Suite 105 Wildwood, FL 34785, and a Celebration of Life is planned for October 8th at Moloney’s Lake Funeral Home, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to The Villages Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL. 32162.

