Saturday, September 18, 2021
Lady Lake mayor joins in DAR’s celebration of Constitution Week

By Staff Report

Lady Lake Mayor Ruth Kussard joined in a celebration of Constitution Week on Friday at Savannah Center.

The Puc Puggy Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution also hosted FSSDAR Speaker Karen Carbonneau, who spoke about the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.

Constitution Week
Regent Linda Marcotte, Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR, left, receives the Constitution Week Proclamation from Lady Lake Mayor Ruth Kussard, center, as FSSDAR Speaker Karen Carbonneau looks on.

Following Carbonneau’s presentation, the mayor presented Puc Puggy representatives with a certificate proclaiming Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Lady Lake.

The commitment of the NSDAR is to encourage study and educate the public about the Constitution, which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on Sept. 17, 1787.

