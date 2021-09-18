Robert Westhause, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away on September 12, 2021.
Bob was born on June 27, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI and married Clara (Janikowski) on July 20, 1957.
He will be lovingly remembered by family and friends.
