Saturday, September 18, 2021
Robert Westhause

By Staff Report

Robert Westhause, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away on September 12, 2021.

Bob was born on June 27, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI and married Clara (Janikowski) on July 20, 1957.

He will be lovingly remembered by family and friends.

