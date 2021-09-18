86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 18, 2021
type here...

Stephen Szmyr Sr.

By Staff Report

Stephen Szmyer Sr.
Stephen Szmyer Sr.

Stephen Szmyr Sr. passed away Sept. 12, 2021.

He was born in the Bronx, NY on June 21, 1941, to Stephen and Johanna Szmyr. He graduated high school in Cohoes High School, in Cohoes, NY and attended Schenectady Community College.

Stephen spent 25 years with the New York State Police- Troopers. He enjoyed helping people by working in FEMA as a Mitigation Outreach Manager for 15 years.

He moved to The Villages in 2009 and enjoyed billiards, golf and having a good time with friends. Stephen married his wife Ellen on May 2, 1965, and the two were married for 56 years. He is survived by his wife Ellen and his sons Stephen Jr. (Kim), Tom and Jason (Jane) and he is preceded in death by his two brothers Richard and Raymond.

There will be no services at this time.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Obsession with Trump-haters

Can we have an honest dialogue about the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol? A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his thoughts.

I think his Trump Derangement Syndrome is getting worse

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a psychological evaluation of a frequent critic.

Biden had the courage to end the long-lost war in Afghanistan

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that President Biden had the courage to end the long-lost war in Afghanistan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden’s totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan will not be forgotten.

Bob Woodward’s new book is explosive

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Bob Woodward’s new book has explosive detail about President Trump’s last days in office.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos