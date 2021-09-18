Stephen Szmyr Sr. passed away Sept. 12, 2021.

He was born in the Bronx, NY on June 21, 1941, to Stephen and Johanna Szmyr. He graduated high school in Cohoes High School, in Cohoes, NY and attended Schenectady Community College.

Stephen spent 25 years with the New York State Police- Troopers. He enjoyed helping people by working in FEMA as a Mitigation Outreach Manager for 15 years.

He moved to The Villages in 2009 and enjoyed billiards, golf and having a good time with friends. Stephen married his wife Ellen on May 2, 1965, and the two were married for 56 years. He is survived by his wife Ellen and his sons Stephen Jr. (Kim), Tom and Jason (Jane) and he is preceded in death by his two brothers Richard and Raymond.

There will be no services at this time.