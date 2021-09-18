86.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Sumter County commissioners face key decision on future of ambulance service

By Marv Balousek

Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night may decide the fate of Sumter County’s beleaguered ambulance service.

They will weigh options on whether one ambulance service will be operated by the county or as separate services by each of the two fire departments. They also could consider continuing to hire a private provider or a partnership with University of Florida Health, which runs the two area hospitals.

The Villages Fire Department serves The Villages while the Sumter County Fire Department serves the rest of the county.

For a decade, American Medical Response (AMR), a large national company, and its predecessor, Rural Metro, have operated county ambulances.

Last spring, AMR received a flurry of complaints about long delays in response times of up to an hour or more. Firefighter paramedics and emergency medical technicians are able to respond quickly and treat patients, but the firefighters are not authorized to transport them.

AMR blamed the delays on staffing shortages due to strains on the system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. AMR’s contract expires Sept. 30, 2022, and the county recently stripped the company of responsibility for emergency medical services (EMS) dispatching and canceled a $1.2-million annual grant to provide that service.

Commissioners appointed an ad hoc committee to study ambulance services and last month the committee recommended by a 3-2 vote that the county should operate a single public ambulance service.

The Villages Fire Chief Edmund Cain and The Villages Center Community Development District (VCCCD) board supported two ambulance services operated by each fire department, which could enable The Villages to create an independent special fire district separate from the county. The district would be able to levy its own taxes.

In an Aug. 13 letter to County Chairman Garry Breeden endorsing dual ambulance services, VCCCD board chairman Kelly Flores wrote that the board “recognizes the service levels offered by each fire department, the unique demographics of The Villages and the ongoing necessary coordination to address these disparate populations.”

Paul Petit, national director of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, wrote in a Sept. 15 letter to commissioners that Sumter County should retain AMR as its ambulance provider.

“The hard work and dedication of these members exemplifies the cooperative spirit necessary for long-term success in EMS,” he wrote. “On behalf of Local 92 and our corporate partners, we urge this board to utilize the proven resources of AMR Sumter with the intent to retain Another option would be to partner with UF Health to operate EMS transport. Dr. Desmond Fitzpatrick of UF Health now serves as medical director for the ambulance service. Under this option, UF Health also would be responsible for service administration, possibly overseeing a private provider.

