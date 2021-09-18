Villager’s son confident of victory in battle with federal government over mask mandate

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday filed its final brief in the country’s first lawsuit seeking to strike down the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate. The case is now in the hands of Magistrate Judge Daniel Irick.

“I’m confident the court will vacate the illegal and unconstitutional Federal Transportation Mask Mandate, which CDC issued without any authority from Congress and in violation of the constitutional right to freedom of travel, to due process of law, and states’ rights under the 10th Amendment,” said plaintiff Lucas Wall, 44, of Washington, D.C.

He has been staying with his mother in The Villages during the court battle.

“The Supreme Court struck down the Eviction Moratorium with strong language that CDC had no power to ban evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The same law applies to the mask mandate,” Wall said.

He filed suit June 7 against CDC, President Joseph Biden, the Transportation Security Administration, and three other federal agencies to end the requirement that all passengers wear masks on all modes of transportation everywhere in the nation – including in the numerous states such as Florida where mandatory muzzling is forbidden by law and/or executive order.

“President Biden said in September 2020 that the federal government has no constitutional authority to require face coverings,” Wall said. “Yet just like with CDC’s Eviction Moratorium, he did it anyway – and is now trying to defend his unlawful orders in court. Biden’s constant actions in violation of his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution must be restrained by the judiciary.”