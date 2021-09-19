85.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Beef O’ Brady’s in The Villages cited for violation involving chicken wings

By Meta Minton

Beef O Bradys at Mulberry Grove Plaza
Beef O’ Brady’s at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages.

A Beef O’ Brady’s restaurant in The Villages was cited by a health inspector for a high-priority violation involving chicken wings.

The inspector found several violations during a visit Sept. 9 to the restaurant at Mulberry Grove Plaza.

Chicken wings were stored near a refrigerator door at a temperature of 44 to 47 degrees when they were supposed to be stored at a temperature no greater than 41 degrees, according to a report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The report noted it was a repeat violation.

There were other food temperature violations found by the inspector, including a whole meat roast held at less than 135 degrees and meatballs held at 89 degrees. The meatballs had to be thrown out.

The inspector also found coleslaw containers with “old labels.”

A reach-in cooler at the cook line was “heavily soiled.” There was also standing water in the reach-in cooler.

In addition, an employee was found to be storing her purse and key above bread.

