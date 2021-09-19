City Fire and its customers raise more than $6,000 for Operation Recovery

City Fire and its customers have raised more than $6,000 for Operation Recovery.

Earlier this month, Gina Buell, owner of the City Fire restaurants at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages, announced they would be raising money for Operation Recovery, an organization seeking to repatriate American citizens and Afghan allies.

City Fire and its customers ended up raising $6,017 in a little more than two weeks.

You can learn more about the organization at the Operation Recovery website.