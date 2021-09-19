David Arthur Jonas, 75, was called home to God on September 8, 2021 after a 15 year valiant fight with Parkinson’s.

He is survived by his wife, Dee Jonas, his five children and 10 grandchildren. Dave was dedicated to his faith, family and friends and to his career as an engineer for Caterpillar. Dave’s uncanny ability to turn lemons into lemonade is one of the many things for which he will be remembered. Dave donated his body to science for Parkinson’s Research.

His funeral will be in-person and live-streamed from St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church on Oct 18th at 2pm. A Celebration of Life will take place in Morton, IL in 2022. More info can be found at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/DaveJonas.