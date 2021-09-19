86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 19, 2021
type here...

David Arthur Jonas

By Staff Report

David Arthur Jonas
David Arthur Jonas

David Arthur Jonas, 75, was called home to God on September 8, 2021 after a 15 year valiant fight with Parkinson’s.

He is survived by his wife, Dee Jonas, his five children and 10 grandchildren. Dave was dedicated to his faith, family and friends and to his career as an engineer for Caterpillar. Dave’s uncanny ability to turn lemons into lemonade is one of the many things for which he will be remembered. Dave donated his body to science for Parkinson’s Research.

His funeral will be in-person and live-streamed from St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church on Oct 18th at 2pm. A Celebration of Life will take place in Morton, IL in 2022. More info can be found at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/DaveJonas.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Obsession with Trump-haters

Can we have an honest dialogue about the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol? A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his thoughts.

I think his Trump Derangement Syndrome is getting worse

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a psychological evaluation of a frequent critic.

Biden had the courage to end the long-lost war in Afghanistan

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that President Biden had the courage to end the long-lost war in Afghanistan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden’s totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan will not be forgotten.

Bob Woodward’s new book is explosive

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Bob Woodward’s new book has explosive detail about President Trump’s last days in office.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos