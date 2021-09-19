Diane Desjardins, left this world early morning on September 7 from complications following surgery.

She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Desjardins. She is pre-deceased by her parents (Guerino and Jeannette Giulianelli) and a brother, Jim. She is survived by her loving sister, Carol Julianelli, who lives locally, a niece, nephew, and sister-in-law in Colorado, as well as 3 stepdaughters and several cousins. Diane and Paul moved from Beverly, MA to The Villages in 1987, where they both sold real estate for many years.

A private celebration will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations in her name to the ASPCA, or to a local pet rescue or shelter of your choice.