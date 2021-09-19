76.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Domestic violence suspect arrested after night of drinking at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report

Joseph Earl Glanzman
A domestic violence suspect was arrested after a night of drinking at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.

Joseph Earl Glanzman, 69, remains free on $1,000 bond following his arrest earlier this month by Lake County sheriff’s deputies at his home at 4715 Marion County Road in Weirsdale.

The Ohio native admitted that he and his live-in girlfriend “had consumed too much alcohol and they began to argue about her being jealous of him and other females,” according to the arrest report. He said he put his left hand in her face to “prevent her from getting close to him” and she bit him. He said he pushed her down and grabbed her by the throat to pin her down.

The woman also said they had been in “a heated argument” over “jealousy.” The report noted she was visibly intoxicated.

