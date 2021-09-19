Golf cart tunnel floods south of State Road 44 in The Villages

Villagers were forced to improvise Sunday after a golf cart tunnel flooded south of State Road 44.

The tunnel under Meggison Road, not far from the Water Lily Bridge, had about 18 inches of standing water Sunday, making it nearly impossible for travel. Orange safety cones were placed at the top of the descent to the tunnel on each side. However, the safety cones did not deter some Villagers from making the soggy journey through the tunnel.

One Villager was spotted up to his shins in the brown, muddy water as he pushed the golf cart and his wife steered. Others took their non-Street Legal golf carts onto Meggison Road to forge their own detour to take them to their ultimate destination. Bicyclists didn’t dare try to traverse the tunnel, instead opting to push their bicycles across Meggison Road.

The flooded tunnel is no doubt attributed to the heavy rain received overnight in many parts of The Villages.

It was also reminiscent of the many flooded tunnels in the wake of Hurricane Irma which four years ago hit The Villages. The post-Irma water levels were so high at Lake Sumter, the tunnel at Morse Boulevard and Mariposa Way repeatedly flooded, forcing the installation of a pump.