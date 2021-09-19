86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 19, 2021
type here...

Golf cart tunnel floods south of State Road 44 in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Villagers were forced to improvise Sunday after a golf cart tunnel flooded south of State Road 44.

The tunnel under Meggison Road, not far from the Water Lily Bridge, had about 18 inches of standing water Sunday, making it nearly impossible for travel. Orange safety cones were placed at the top of the descent to the tunnel on each side. However, the safety cones did not deter some Villagers from making the soggy journey through the tunnel.

A Villager pushes his golf cart through a flooded tunnel under Meggison Road south of State Road 44 in The Villages
A Villager pushes his golf cart through a flooded tunnel under Meggison Road south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

This tunnel under Meggison Road south of State Road 44 was flooded Sunday
This tunnel under Meggison Road south of State Road 44 was flooded Sunday.

One Villager was spotted up to his shins in the brown, muddy water as he pushed the golf cart and his wife steered. Others took their non-Street Legal golf carts onto Meggison Road to forge their own detour to take them to their ultimate destination. Bicyclists didn’t dare try to traverse the tunnel, instead opting to push their bicycles across Meggison Road.

The flooded tunnel is no doubt attributed to the heavy rain received overnight in many parts of The Villages.

Hurricane Irma Damage - Rick Medina helps push a fellow Villagers cart out of flooded tunnel
A resident helps push a fellow Villager’s cart out of a flooded tunnel in September 2017 after Hurricane Irma.

It was also reminiscent of the many flooded tunnels in the wake of Hurricane Irma which four years ago hit The Villages. The post-Irma water levels were so high at Lake Sumter, the tunnel at Morse Boulevard and Mariposa Way repeatedly flooded, forcing the installation of a pump.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Obsession with Trump-haters

Can we have an honest dialogue about the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol? A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his thoughts.

I think his Trump Derangement Syndrome is getting worse

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a psychological evaluation of a frequent critic.

Biden had the courage to end the long-lost war in Afghanistan

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that President Biden had the courage to end the long-lost war in Afghanistan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden’s totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan will not be forgotten.

Bob Woodward’s new book is explosive

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Bob Woodward’s new book has explosive detail about President Trump’s last days in office.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos