Inspector finds food temperature violation at Panera in The Villages

One of the Panera Bread locations in The Villages was cited for a high-priority violation involving food temperature during a recent health inspection.

Multiple violations were discovered Sept. 10 during an inspection at the Spanish Springs location on Main Street.

An inspector found that 30 packages of whipped butter had been sitting out unrefrigerated for more than four hours at a bakery station, according to a report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A “stop sale” order was issued by the inspector, however a restaurant manager opted to eliminate the problem by throwing away the 30 packages of whipped butter.

The inspector also found an “accumulation of debris” on the exterior of a warewashing machine located next to a three-compartment sink. In addition, there were equipment and utensils not properly air dried and “wet nesting,” the inspector wrote in the report. There were gallon containers still wet and stacked in the dish area. There was a dish machine that was not working due to a broken pipe.

There was also a “non-food contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust.”

The inspector found that a morning-shift employee’s certification had expired and there was no Heimlich maneuver choking sign posted in the restaurant.

In June, a health inspector found violations at the Panera Bread location at Lake Sumter Landing.