Runners are encouraged to sign up for the upcoming Brownwood 5K Running of the Squares.

The 3.1 mile run will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The race will begin and finish at Brownwood Paddock Square.

You can download the race application at this link: Running of the Squares Brownwood 5K application

The Lake Sumter Landing 5K will take place Saturday, Jan. 8. The Spanish Springs 5K will be held Saturday, April 16.