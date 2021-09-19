85.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 19, 2021
The whole world is laughing at the United States

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I wonder how Mr. MacDonald would feel if some of his children, relatives or friends were left behind to be imprisoned or assassinated? Also there is the matter of all people affected by our weapons left behind before they become useless for lack of parts. EVERYONE knows that all military equipment that cannot be removed is blown up in place!
EXCEPT for idiots in control that also pull the military out prior to getting our citizens and allies out! Nothing short of mass murder on Biden’s part. WE will feel the results of this stupid move for years to come. The whole world is laughing at this horrible move. It won’t be long before we feel the pain in the U.S.
God help us.

Roger Bowton
Village of Osceola Hills

 

