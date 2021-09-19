Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza to host collection of unused drugs

The Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages will host law enforcement’s collection of unused and unwanted drugs.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and will be sponsored by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with The Drug Enforcement Administration. The event will provide the public with an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Needles and liquids will not be accepted.

Sumter CAP (Community Action Partnership) Prevention Coalition will provide drug deactivation packets for residents to take home for future safe disposal of medications.

To keep everyone safe, this is a drive-through event and deputies will retrieve medications for safe and easy disposal and will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

In addition to the Sumter County Operation Medicine Cabinet Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the permanent drop box locations available all year long in each of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices located in Bushnell, Wildwood and The Villages.

Sumter CAP also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available at: www.sumtercap.org