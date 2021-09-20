84.8 F
The Villages
Monday, September 20, 2021
Fruitland Park police chief unveils ‘Racial Intelligence Training & Engagement’ for officers

By Staff Report

Fruitland Park Police Chief Erik Luce

Fruitland Park’s police chief has announced that “Racial Intelligence Training & Engagement” will be rolled out for all its officers.

“This newest form of training being adopted by Fruitland Park Police Department is focused on improving officer wellness and increasing officer resiliency. This is building on the idea of helping all officers to ‘do the right thing,’ for everyone in our community,” Luce said.

He added that the training is designed to look at cultural diversity through a new lens.

“Teaching officers to gauge their emotional state so they do not react negatively, is especially important in high-pressure situations. This benefits the officer and the agency by improving department morale and accountability, as well as building community relations and trust,” he said.

Training begins this week.

