Gourmet hoagie restaurant announces plan for location in The Villages

By Staff Report

A gourmet hoagie restaurant chain has announced plans for a location in The Villages.

PrimoHoagies is a casual restaurant known for high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on freshly baked rolls. The company announced Monday that it has signed 18 new franchise agreements to open locations across four states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The expansion is a result of the company having its most successful year in 2020, and an increase in sales in 2021 of 21 percent year to date.

Although The Villages is on the list of locations, PrimoHoagies did not reveal exactly where its new restaurant would be in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Other locations are:

  • Denver, Colo. (five stores)
  • Gainesville
  • Tampa
  • Hackettstown, N.J.
  • Warrington, Pa.
  • Harrisburg, Pa.
  • Poconos, Pa.
  • St. Clair, Pa.
  • Stroudsburg, Pa. (two stores)
  • Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Established in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies began franchising in 1999. This year “brought unprecedented development, with a total of 54 new stores announced so far this year,” according to a news release from the company.

“They say that ‘tough times reveal your true character’ and that’s certainly been true for PrimoHoagies and our dedicated franchisees throughout the pandemic. By doubling down on our aggressive growth plan, we’ve been able to thrive through hard circumstances. With a 21 percent increase in sales and our first-ever Western stores opening, our hard work is paying off,” said PrimoHoagies Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Papanier Jr.

The menu features a wide variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, and more. Catering is also available for special events, holidays, game days and corporate luncheons.

 

