Guy Drost, age 70, passed away in the Collington Villas, The Villages, FL on September 11, 2021.

Beloved husband of Mary Etta (Wilson). Loving father of Guy, Jr. (Heather), Greg (Stephanie), and Timothy (Renee), (mother of children Karen Drost). Grandfather of 7. Guy had 6 brothers, Steve, deceased,(Angie), Gary, Russell (Kathy), James (Sharon), Tom (Vicki), and Mike deceased.

Son of Charles and Viola Drost, both deceased.

Guy retired from the Chevy Plant in Parma, OH.

All arrangements are private.

Donations to cancer research or humane organizations in lieu of flowers please.