73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 20, 2021
type here...

Guy Drost

By Staff Report

Guy Drost, age 70, passed away in the Collington Villas, The Villages, FL on September 11, 2021.

Beloved husband of Mary Etta (Wilson). Loving father of Guy, Jr. (Heather), Greg (Stephanie), and Timothy (Renee), (mother of children Karen Drost). Grandfather of 7. Guy had 6 brothers, Steve, deceased,(Angie), Gary, Russell (Kathy), James (Sharon), Tom (Vicki), and Mike deceased.

Son of Charles and Viola Drost, both deceased.

Guy retired from the Chevy Plant in Parma, OH.

All arrangements are private.

Donations to cancer research or humane organizations in lieu of flowers please.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The whole world is laughing at the United States

A Village of Osceola Hills man contends the whole world is laughing at the United States over the fiasco President Biden created in Afghanistan.

Biden can’t continue to blame former President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that President Biden cannot continue to blame former President Trump for the woes faced by our country.

We could put our country in a much better place

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers an idea for putting our country in a much better place. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Obsession with Trump-haters

Can we have an honest dialogue about the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol? A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his thoughts.

I think his Trump Derangement Syndrome is getting worse

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a psychological evaluation of a frequent critic.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos