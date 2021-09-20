73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 20, 2021
type here...

James R. Hunziker

By Staff Report

James R. Hunziker
James R. Hunziker

James “Jim” R. Hunziker of The Villages, FL, left this world after a courageous battle with cancer on September 16, 2021, at the age of 79.

Cherished husband and best friend to his wife of 51 years, Linda Hunziker; Loving father to daughters Kelley and Kim; Proud grandfather to grandsons Dylan, Kaden, and Griffin; Devoted brother to Joanne (Terry) Crawford; and Caring uncle to Diane, Chris (Rosie), and Matt.

Jim was born on May 29, 1942 to the late Richard and Jeanette Hunziker in Fulton, KY. He graduated from Hazelwood High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Business-Marketing from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Jim had a long and successful career as a salesman where he was known for his friendly and honest approach; his attention to detail and hardworking ethic earned him many awards and sales bonuses over the years. In 2015, he retired and moved to The Villages. That same outgoing and welcoming nature earned him many fast friends and the nickname “The Mayor of Lake Deaton”. He greatly enjoyed his last years spending time with family and friends; and his love of sports, music, dancing, and riding in his golf cart. An athlete all his life, Jim truly loved feeling like a kid again, playing ball with the boys of The Villages Softball community. Many will miss his sage advice and his “Deputy Dog laugh” as he’s telling you one of his many funny stories or a good fart joke!

All who were touched by his life are invited to attend: Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Visitation– Thursday, 9/23 at 3-5pm.  Funeral– Friday, 9/24 at 12pm.  Burial to follow at 2pm- Highland Memorial Park, 1515 NE 3rd Street, Ocala, FL, 34470.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The whole world is laughing at the United States

A Village of Osceola Hills man contends the whole world is laughing at the United States over the fiasco President Biden created in Afghanistan.

Biden can’t continue to blame former President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that President Biden cannot continue to blame former President Trump for the woes faced by our country.

We could put our country in a much better place

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers an idea for putting our country in a much better place. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Obsession with Trump-haters

Can we have an honest dialogue about the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol? A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his thoughts.

I think his Trump Derangement Syndrome is getting worse

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a psychological evaluation of a frequent critic.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos