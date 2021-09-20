James R. Hunziker

James “Jim” R. Hunziker of The Villages, FL, left this world after a courageous battle with cancer on September 16, 2021, at the age of 79.

Cherished husband and best friend to his wife of 51 years, Linda Hunziker; Loving father to daughters Kelley and Kim; Proud grandfather to grandsons Dylan, Kaden, and Griffin; Devoted brother to Joanne (Terry) Crawford; and Caring uncle to Diane, Chris (Rosie), and Matt.

Jim was born on May 29, 1942 to the late Richard and Jeanette Hunziker in Fulton, KY. He graduated from Hazelwood High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Business-Marketing from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Jim had a long and successful career as a salesman where he was known for his friendly and honest approach; his attention to detail and hardworking ethic earned him many awards and sales bonuses over the years. In 2015, he retired and moved to The Villages. That same outgoing and welcoming nature earned him many fast friends and the nickname “The Mayor of Lake Deaton”. He greatly enjoyed his last years spending time with family and friends; and his love of sports, music, dancing, and riding in his golf cart. An athlete all his life, Jim truly loved feeling like a kid again, playing ball with the boys of The Villages Softball community. Many will miss his sage advice and his “Deputy Dog laugh” as he’s telling you one of his many funny stories or a good fart joke!