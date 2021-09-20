84.8 F
The Villages
Monday, September 20, 2021
Mexican native nabbed driving without license in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

Jose Luis Lopez Diaz

A Mexican native was nabbed driving without a license in Wildwood.

Jose Luis Lopez Diaz, 23, of Orlando, was at the wheel of a pickup truck shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over in the vicinity of South Main Street and Clay Drain Road because the truck’s license plate had expired in June, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He admitted he did not have a driver’s license, a fact that was confirmed through a check with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office dispatch.

He was arrested on a charge of driving a vehicle without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.

