Monday, September 20, 2021
Rome had Nero and we are saddled with Biden

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Joe Biden will be the reason the biggest transfer of wealth from one nation to another will take place. Once electric cars, their batteries and solar panels become the norm–most of the wealth in America will be transferred to China
America’s politicians think about securing their positions from one election to the next.
China’s plans are way longer than that. Decades are their minimum.
Joe Biden is president in name only. When can anyone remember ever hearing a president say, he’ll “get in trouble if he doesn’t follow orders.”
If things continue on the current path we will be bankrupt in short order, we will not be able to fund a modern military and we will fold just like former USSR.
Biden has started the fire, and his followers are feeding it.

Phil Berkowitz
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

Fruitland Park police chief unveils ‘Racial Intelligence Training & Engagement’ for officers

News
Fruitland Park’s police chief has announced that “Racial Intelligence Training & Engagement” will be rolled out for all its officers.
Water Oaker arrested on charge of trespassing at Recreation Plantation

Crime
A Water Oaker was arrested on a charge of trespassing at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake.
Woman arrested this summer after found in car trunk back in trouble again

Crime
A Wildwood woman arrested this summer after she was found in the trunk of a car is back in trouble again.
Sumter County deputies arrest suspect in theft of truck from his employer

News
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in the theft of a truck from his employer.
Mexican native nabbed driving without license in Wildwood

Crime
A Mexican native was nabbed driving without a license in Wildwood.
Riverbend Recreation Center family pool closed through Oct. 8

News
The Riverbend Recreation Center family pool will be closed for trellis work through Oct. 8.
Hibiscus Recreation Center and family pool closed Saturday

News
The Hibiscus Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed Saturday, Sept. 25 for maintenance.
Retailer preparing to take over shuttered Stein Mart location

News
A retailer is preparing to take over the shuttered Stein Mart location at Lady Lake Crossings shopping plaza, a year after it was forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beef O’ Brady’s in The Villages cited for violation involving chicken wings

News
A Beef O’ Brady’s restaurant in The Villages was cited by a health inspector for a high-priority violation involving chicken wings.
Inspector finds food temperature violation at Panera in The Villages

News
One of the Panera Bread locations in The Villages was cited for a high-priority violation involving food temperature during a recent health inspection.
