Rome had Nero and we are saddled with Biden

To the Editor:

Joe Biden will be the reason the biggest transfer of wealth from one nation to another will take place. Once electric cars, their batteries and solar panels become the norm–most of the wealth in America will be transferred to China

America’s politicians think about securing their positions from one election to the next.

China’s plans are way longer than that. Decades are their minimum.

Joe Biden is president in name only. When can anyone remember ever hearing a president say, he’ll “get in trouble if he doesn’t follow orders.”

If things continue on the current path we will be bankrupt in short order, we will not be able to fund a modern military and we will fold just like former USSR.

Biden has started the fire, and his followers are feeding it.

Phil Berkowitz

Village of Tamarind Grove