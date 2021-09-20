Trash on the side of the roads in the Villages

To the Editor:

The trash continues to get worse on the roads especially 466a and Morse Boulevard. Time to think outside the box.

A vacuum cart like they use in parking lots would take no time to pick up the litter or it would be nice if The Villages offered trash sticks, gloves, and bags and organized a volunteer trash pick day!

A enforcement of no litter and quit giving everyone a pass saying its the contractors or it just gets blown off of carts. Can we at least get people to become more aware of the trash on our major roads?

Domenick Tufariello

Village of Pine Ridge