Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Attorney warns time running out for CDD 7 to approve new PWAC agreement

By Meta Minton

An attorney has sent a letter to the legal counsel for the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors, indicating time is running out for his client to approve a new Project Wide Advisory Committee agreement.

Kevin Stone, counsel for the Sumter Landing Community Development District, has warned that the CDD 7 board has only until the end of the September to sign off on the agreement that would pave the way for the creation of PWAC II, south of State Road 44.

In his letter, Stone points out that 10 of the 11 parties to the agreement have already signed off. CDD 7 is the lone holdout. If CDD 7 doesn’t sign, the previous PWAC agreement will remain in place and Community Development Districts 12 and 13 will stay in PWAC, which currently includes CDDs south of County Road 466.

In his letter, Stone made it clear that time is running out.

So that District 7 does not unwittingly risk losing an opportunity, I wanted to be clear that SLCDD has not given any indication or instruction to extend the offer period past September,” Stone wrote.

CDD 7 Chairman Jerry Vicenti has been outspoken in his criticism of the PWAC agreement, which he contends puts too much power in the hands of the SLCDD board, whose members are closely tied to the Developer. Vicenti has seen the recent negotiations as an opportunity to put more power in the hands of elected supervisors who represent the residents.

