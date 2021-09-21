Gov. DeSantis announces new surgeon general

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General and Secretary of the Florida Department of Health.

Ladapo was recently granted a professorship at the University of Florida College of Medicine. Prior to joining UF, he served as an associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) caring for hospitalized patients. A graduate of Wake Forest University, Ladapo also holds an MD from Harvard Medical School and a PhD in Health Policy from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

“I am pleased to announce that Dr. Joseph Ladapo will lead the Florida Department of Health as our state’s next Surgeon General,” said DeSantis. “Dr. Ladapo comes to us by way of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA with a superb background. He has had both a remarkable academic and medical career with a strong emphasis in health policy research. Dr. Ladapo will bring great leadership to the Department of Health. I would also like to thank both Dr. Scott Rivkees and Dr. Shamarial Roberson for their hard work on behalf of all Floridians.”

Ladapo was born in Nigeria. He immigrated to the United States when he was 5 years old, along with his family, as his father, a microbiologist, came to the country to continue his studies.

During his time at Wake Forest University, Ladapo was a decathlete on the university’s varsity track and field team, serving as the team’s captain.

Ladapo and his wife have three young children.