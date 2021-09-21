Robert William Vigeant

Robert “Bob” William Vigeant, 81 of The Villages, Florida passed away on August 27, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born on November 3, 1939 in Swampscott, Massachusetts to William and Gertrude Vigeant. Bob worked in the automotive industry for 40 years. He was a native of Lynn, Massachusetts before retiring in The Villages, Florida in 2005. He was an avid golfer and was more than happy to tell you about his 9 holes in one. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Airforce.

Bob is survived by his loving sister Kathleen Gordon; three children, William “Bill” Vigeant (Lori) of Winter Garden, Florida, Donna M.(Vigeant) Flynn (Michael) of Ocoee, Florida; and Melissa Reaves of Buda, Texas; three grandchildren, Chantelle Vigeant, Ryan Flynn, Alex Vigeant; two great-grand children, Julianna and Brayden Pandolfi; four nieces and nephews, Kathleen Rael, Robert Gordon, Jimmy Gordon and Wayne Gordon; and his long-time partner Terrie-Anne Rubin.

Military Services are scheduled for September 24th at 12:30 PM at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org.