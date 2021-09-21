90.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Tree worker arrested after alleged attack on female boss at job site

By Staff Report

Robert Elvis Barkley
A tree worker was arrested after an alleged attack on his female boss at a job site.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to a home in Summerfield after 42-year-old Robert Elvis Barkley of Ocala began arguing with his boss, according to an arrest report. The woman, who also owns the tree service, told Barkley “several times” they should not be arguing at a client’s home. Barkley continued to get angry so the boss used her cell phone to record his behavior. Once Barkley realized he was being recorded, he became “enraged” and began trying to grab her phone as she retreated, the report said. Barkley grabbed her, bear hugged her and threw her to the ground.

Other employees grabbed Barkley and held him down, but he was able to flee the scene with the woman’s cell phone.

Deputies checked the area and were not immediately able to find Barkley.

He was taken into custody on Sunday on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.

