U.S. drone strikes creating more long-term enemies

To the Editor:

The Department of Defense has admitted that the Aug. 29, 2021 drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed 10 people of the Zemari Ahmadi family, including seven children. Zemari Ahmadi worked for an American aid non-governmental organization.

The first lethal drone strike in history occurred in Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, when the CIA identified Taliban leader Mullah Omar, “or 98-percent probable it was he,” but the Hellfire missile launched by a Predator drone killed two unidentified men while Mullah Omar escaped.

In a 2010 interview in Rolling Stone, General Stanley McChrystal, then commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, stated “for every innocent person you kill, you create 10 new enemies.” By that equation, the U.S. created a minimum of 130 new enemies for itself in the strikes ordered by President Biden on August 27 and 29 alone.

That is the perfect recipe for perpetuating the “forever wars” that Biden promised to end. And it’s perfect reassurance to the military-industrial-intelligence complex, to which Biden promised “nothing would fundamentally change.”

We must all work for a treaty to ban killer drones.

We can do this just like the world banned chemical weapons, land mines, and has voted to prohibit nuclear weapons.

Al Mytty

Co-coordinator Veterans For Peace, The Villages