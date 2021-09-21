Woman hides in dryer after ex-boyfriend’s wife returns to apartment

A woman hid in a clothes dryer after ex-boyfriend’s wife returned to their home at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake.

Morgan Holley Bourell, 38, who previously lived on the Historic Side of The Villages but now is listed as homeless, violated a court order when she showed up Monday at the home of her ex-boyfriend at the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Bourell told police she has been seeing the man for two years, however she was arrested in June in the parking lot of American Legion Post 347 after an altercation with him. After that arrest, a no contact order was issued.

Bourell was in the man’s apartment Monday morning when his wife came home, so Bourell hid in the dryer. When the wife found Bourell, a physical altercation broke out. Bourell fled the apartment, but was apprehended by police. She was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

In addition to drug charges, Bourell was arrested on a charge of violating a no contact order.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.