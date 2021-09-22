86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
type here...

Analysis shows fish-games arcades associated with criminal activity

By Marv Balousek

Sumter County Attorney Jennifer Rey outlined a two-pronged approach Tuesday night to deal with the rapid increase in fish-games arcades and associated criminal activity.

Rey suggested that commissioners impose restrictions on where arcades can be located and require conditional use permits to operate them.

Sixteen arcades operated in the county between the first of the year and late last month. Since Jan. 1, they generated 564 calls for service and 96 arrests. A dozen calls involved drug overdoses and 69 involved narcotics, according to Rey’s report.

The arcades skirt Florida’s gambling laws by offering prizes for video game winners.

A proposed Sumter County ordinance would ban arcades from locating with 2,500 feet of a church, school, child care center, park, playground or library. Arcades also would require conditional use permits to operate, which are granted by the zoning special master after review.

“All of that is an attempt to mitigate some of the criminal activity that is occurring,” Rey said.

Some arcades opened in Sumter County after Marion County cracked down on them earlier this year.

Commissioners strongly endorsed Rey’s proposals.

“I want us to do as much as we possibly can to discourage that type of activity in Sumter County,” said Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who brought the issue before the board of commissioners several months ago.

Commissioner Oren Miller agreed.

“I want to do everything we can to close them down,” he said, noting that a cache of used needles was found outside one arcade. “There is a snowball avalanche.”

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villagers should stay in The Villages and out of our towns

An Oxford woman, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Villager who recently said he’s frustrated by the number of “outsiders” in The Villages.

Misinformation about COVID-19 a one-way ticket to illness or death

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that misinformation about COVID-19 could be a one-way ticket to illness or death.

Remembering scenes from the Trump presidency

One of our loyal readers looks back on some memorable moments of the Trump presidency. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. drone strikes creating more long-term enemies

A Villager writes in a Letter to the Editor that drone strikes that kill innocent civilians are creating more long-term enemies for the United States.

Brett Hage is an embarrassment to Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident contends that state Rep. Brett Hage is an embarrassment to Sumter County.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos