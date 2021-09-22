Anne Marie Floyd

Anne Marie (Martineau) Floyd, 85, wife, mother, grandmother, nurse, dance partner and instructor passed away in Summerfield, FL on Sep 20th, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Best remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother as well as the finer half of the dancing duo Country Two-Steppers. Anne will be remembered as the instructor who could teach anyone.

After raising 5 children while working full time as a dedicated nurse, Anne and her husband, James (Jim) decided to continue the family legacy of teaching country dancing. They purchased a motorhome and hit the road. They instantly became known for their fluid movements on the dance floor and were routinely invited to bigger avenues from New England to Florida to showcase their talents. Anne had a passion for dancing, especially country line and couples dancing. She will also be remembered for her kindness, friendliness and generosity.

Anne was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of Flora and Aimee Martineau. She attended Lowell schools and graduated from St. Joseph Registered Nursing program in 1957. Anne married Jim and they raised their family in Lowell. In 2001 they relocated to Florida where they continued to pursue their passion for country dancing. Anne was preceded in death by her son Brian, her sister Lucille L’Heureux and her brother Herbert Martineau. She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Jim, daughters, Kelley (Jim) Cook of Summerfield, FL, Robin (Dan) Donovan of Dracut, MA, Jamie (Larry) Corcoran of Summerfield, FL and son, Jay (Linda) Floyd of Cape Coral, FL as well as 11 grandchildren and 22 Great grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time. To honor Anne, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.