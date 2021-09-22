Biden’s border crisis spiraling out of control

President Biden’s border crisis continues to spiral out of control.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed last week that 208,887 migrants crossed the US-Mexico border in August, a 317 percent increase over August of 2020. This marks the second consecutive month where border crossings have been over 200k and the fourth straight month over 180k. Currently, border agents in Del Rio, Texas, are struggling to keep up with the surge with over 12,000 migrants packed under the international bridge in Del Rio. With over 1.3 million apprehensions at the southern border this year alone, this crisis is a direct result of President Biden’s political decisions.

While the President is placing mandates on Americans, he has done nothing to ensure the historic influx of illegal migrants and asylum seekers aren’t contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

According to a Department of Homeland Security Inspector General (IG) report released last week, there’s no real testing or vaccination of incoming migrants and asylum seekers. Sporadic, basic COVID-19 screening is all that is taking place before these individuals are then – inexplicably – released into local communities or put on planes and sent to the interior of the United States.

Last week, during one of my committee meetings, I offered an amendment directing FEMA to develop a plan to mitigate COVID-19 risks at the border and requiring GAO to conduct a review to ensure best practices are being followed. Unfortunately, Democrats unanimously opposed my amendment causing it not to be included in the bill.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.