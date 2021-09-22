Detectives seek public’s help in identifying dead man found in abandoned home

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man found dead last year in an abandoned home.

The human remains were found Nov. 28, 2020 in an abandoned home in Bushnell. Detectives initially found no reason to believe the man died under suspicious circumstances.

His remains were sent out for DNA analysis, and a facial reconstruction through USF’s Florida Institute of Forensic Anthropology & Applied Science.

Investigative efforts have been exhausted and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

He is described as being 50 years or older, white European, between 5 feet 6 inches and about 6 feet tall. He had significant tooth loss as well as osteoarthritis and spinal degeneration. He would have a noticeable deformation to the nose caused by bilateral fractures (crooked nose). He was wearing Lee brand jeans and brand new generic gray, velcro-type sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).