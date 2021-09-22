86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
type here...

Golf cart stolen from Publix at Southern Trace in The Villages

By Staff Report

A golf cart was snatched from Publix at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

The red 2007 Yamaha golf cart (serial number JW1100272) was stolen Sunday afternoon from the parking lot by two men, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They arrived in a 2004-2011 white or silver Nissan Pathfinder with a red trailer attached to the vehicle. The passenger exited the vehicle, climbed into the golf car and both vehicles left the scene together.

This golf cart was stolen Sunday from Public at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages
This golf cart was stolen Sunday from Publix at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

One of the suspects was caught on surveillance.

This suspect was captured on surveillance
This suspect was captured on surveillance.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Binegar of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4716.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villagers should stay in The Villages and out of our towns

An Oxford woman, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Villager who recently said he’s frustrated by the number of “outsiders” in The Villages.

Misinformation about COVID-19 a one-way ticket to illness or death

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that misinformation about COVID-19 could be a one-way ticket to illness or death.

Remembering scenes from the Trump presidency

One of our loyal readers looks back on some memorable moments of the Trump presidency. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. drone strikes creating more long-term enemies

A Villager writes in a Letter to the Editor that drone strikes that kill innocent civilians are creating more long-term enemies for the United States.

Brett Hage is an embarrassment to Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident contends that state Rep. Brett Hage is an embarrassment to Sumter County.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos