Golf cart stolen from Publix at Southern Trace in The Villages

A golf cart was snatched from Publix at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

The red 2007 Yamaha golf cart (serial number JW1100272) was stolen Sunday afternoon from the parking lot by two men, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They arrived in a 2004-2011 white or silver Nissan Pathfinder with a red trailer attached to the vehicle. The passenger exited the vehicle, climbed into the golf car and both vehicles left the scene together.

One of the suspects was caught on surveillance.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Binegar of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4716.