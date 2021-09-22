86.1 F
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Husband arrested after alleged battle with wife at Beaumont subdivision

By Meta Minton

Sang Van Nguyen
A husband who had been drinking was arrested after an alleged battle with his wife at the Beaumont subdivision on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Sang Van Nguyen, 50, was arrested on a charge of battery early Wednesday morning at his home at 5390 Sunshine Drive.

A call was placed to 911 at 1:40 a.m. describing the husband-wife confrontation which began as an argument but escalated to a physical altercation, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

An officer spoke with Nguyen’s wife who was seated in a chair outside the locked master bedroom door. The officer noted in the report, “There was a very strong language barrier between us.”

The bedroom door opened and the officer was able to speak with Nguyen.

The native of Saigon, Vietnam admitted he had been drinking and began arguing with his wife. He admitted he had pushed his wife.

She said Nguyen “becomes very angry and aggressive every time he consumes alcohol.”

A witness who had placed the 911 call, confirmed that Nguyen had pushed his wife.

Nguyen was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

