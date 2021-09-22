86.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Measure on 2022 ballot to decide how commissioners elected in Sumter County

By Marv Balousek

Sumter County commissioners would be elected only by voters in their districts instead of at-large by all county voters if a referendum is approved next year.

The Reverse One Sumter referendum will be placed on the Aug. 23, 2022, primary ballot after commissioners approved that action Tuesday night on a 3-2 vote. Three commissioners elected last year voted for it while two holdover commissioners opposed it.

Those holdover commissioners, Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin, are up for election next year but if the referendum passes, it would not take effect until after 2022 so they still would be elected at large.

Commissioners in January endorsed putting the proposition on the ballot, but Tuesday’s vote defined the exact wording and implementation.

The question will be: “Shall the five members of the Board of County Commissioners of Sumter County, Florida, be elected to office from single member districts by electors residing in each of those districts only.”

A referendum approved in August 2002 called One Sumter established at-large elections for commissioners, which gives an advantage to the majority of voters in The Villages in electing all five commissioners. Elections by district would allow voters outside The Villages to elect commissioners for their areas.

A referendum to repeal One Sumter failed in November 2008.

Commissioner Oren Miller spearheaded a petition drive to get the measure on the ballot, but the drive was halted early last year by the COVID-19 pandemic after more than 10,000 signatures were collected.

Last March, county elections supervisor William Keen questioned the legitimacy of the Reverse One Sumter petition due to a time limit in the law. County Attorney Jennifer Rey said the law is unclear.

Gilpin argued against placing the measure on the ballot.

“They did not turn in the petitions,” he said. “I don’t think it’s our board’s responsibility.”

Now that commissioners have voted to put it on the ballot, petition signatures won’t be needed

