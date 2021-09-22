Paul Jason Kolacki of Ocala, FL, passed away on September 9, 2021. He was born December 2, 1959, the son of Dolores (Webber) and Eugene Kolacki. Paul was a native of Rochester, NY before recently moving to Ocala, FL in 2020 with his wife. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and served his country proudly. In 2019 he married his wife, Cheryl. Together the two shared many memories of love, happiness, and travel.

Paul was a vibrant man with a big personality. He loved to entertain people through his many talents. His favorites being an on-air radio broadcaster, HAM radio operator, DJ, pilot, teacher, and mentor. He loved making people laugh, and did it often.

Most currently, he was an on-air personality (Paul Jason) and did production for WVLG, the Villages, FL radio station. He also owned his own DJ company, Laser Sound. While in Rochester, NY, he worked for most of the radio stations, some on-air, some as an engineer. He was last at WARM 101.3 as an on air-personality. He also worked as a Test Engineer at L3Harris.

Paul enjoyed many activities. His favorites included traveling, HAM radio, ghost hunting, cooking, concerts, hiking, driving his classic car, riding his motorcycle, music, photography, spending time with family and friends, and entertaining the family cat and dog.

Paul is survived by his wife Cheryl Lougie Kolacki, daughter Ashley (Kolacki) Banker (Kyle), grandchildren Isabella and jayden Banker, stepdaughters Corina and Kiana Lougie, Father Eugene (Lorraine) Kolacki, brothers Mark (Tina) Kolacki, Timothy (Kim), James (Penny), and Daniel (Chris). He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Paul will be greatly missed by all that loved him.

A Memorial service will be held at the Eisenhower Regional Recreational Center, October 1, 2021 (3560 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL) 1-3 pm. A celebration of life will be held at Bernard’s, in Rochester, NY December 12, 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to K9s for Warriors in Paul’s name.