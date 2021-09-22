Richard Edgar Moe, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021, in The Villages, Florida, surrounded by his family.

Richard is survived by his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 69 years, Barbara Gendreau Moe; his loving daughters Pamela Moe Dunn (James) and Patricia Moe Andrews (Richard), both of The Villages, FL; his grandchildren, Adam Aarron (Enrique) Bonneville, Stephanie Patricia (Nick) Bonneville, Allison Pamela Andrews, Melissa Moe Andrews, and Matthew Estey Andrews; his brother Kenneth Moe (Kaydian); and his sisters-in-law Maureen Brodeur (Michael) and Laura Gendreau (Luke); his nieces and nephews; and Sharon and Joshua James. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Edgar Moe and Dorothy Dates Moe; his parents-in-law Mabel Clements Gendreau and Luke Omar Gendreau; and his brother-in-law Luke Steven Gendreau.

Richard was born on February 19, 1931, in Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Killingly High School in Danielson, CT, and later attended the University of Connecticut, graduating in 1953. He then went on to serve in the United States Air Force, stationed in New York, Colorado, and Nebraska. Upon his honorable discharge in 1955, Richard opened Delta Rubber, growing the company to over 300 employees and two locations in Moosup and Danielson, CT. He enjoyed great success over his 30-year tenure before retiring in 1986.

Richard was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He married Barbara in 1952 after dating her throughout high school. The couple raised two daughters together, Pamela and Patricia, and he considered them and his five grandchildren to be his greatest pride and joy.

Richard was a social, active man who was passionate about golf, baseball, and basketball throughout his life. He never missed a UConn Women’s Basketball game on TV and always had season updates about “the girls” to regale to his family and friends! During his time at Delta Rubber, Richard had the opportunity to travel to Europe often and loved sharing his travel stories. In his spare time, he also enjoyed being a licensed pilot, going on his boat, and fishing. Richard loved all dogs, especially his Doberman, Dobie. His family and friends will always remember his intellectual curiosity and many stories of his travels and adventures growing up.

Funeral services will be held privately. The family would like to thank Compassionate Care and Hospice and Sumter Senior Living for their unwavering support and care for Richard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s name to Compassionate Care and Hospice, 304 LaGrande Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159.