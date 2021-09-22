Ronald J. Kennedy passed away peacefully at Advent Health hospital in Ocala, FL. He went to be with his Lord on September 13, 2021 at 12:52pm.

He was predeceased by his wife Lona Lee Kennedy; son, Martin David Kennedy & grandson Justin Richard Pinelli. His beautiful life will be forever cherished by his wife of six years Shannon Margaret Kennedy; son, Jack Timothy Kennedy; daughter-in-law, Abby Jo Kennedy; daughters, Margo Maria McQueen & Melissa Kennedy Phegley; grandchildren, Kegan Ronald Pinelli & Noah Nathaniel Phegley; step children, Ryan James Miller, Brandon Spencer Miller & wife Amanda & grandsons Ronan & Revin, Garrett Wendell Miller & grandchildren Alyson & Owen, Meaghan Margaret Grohoski & husband Justin.

He was born October 31,1938 in Michigan City, IN, the son of the late Charles Kennedy and Mary Brannum. He was raised by his mother and stepfather Johnny Kimble. He was an only child.

He served in the US Navy for 2 years. After honorable discharge he graduated Tri-State College, Angola IN in 1953 with an electrical engineering degree. He was with Cilco for years in Peoria, IL. Most of his career he managed the Carroll County REMC in Delphi, IN and improved the economic development of the county.

After retiring he moved to Summerfield, FL to enjoy countless rounds of golf with friends. A movie buff and a lifelong diehard Cubs fan, he also rooted for the Bears and Purdue University athletics. His passion was learning and traveling with family. He visited all 50 states as well as Russia during the Cold War. His life was one big adventure.

He served in IL, IN and FL churches over the years, including North Lake Presbyterian in Lady Lake, FL where he delivered Meals on Wheels in summer months. He was on the committee who selected Pastor Jeff Hosmer.

Ron and Shannon were passionate about serving their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and attended the Garden Worship Center (pastored by Norman Lee); Wings of Faith in Ocala (pastored by Rocky Strable); Second Chance Church (pastored by Stephen Juliano.) and served at the Gateway of Hope soup kitchen in Ocala (operated by Father James Giles and his wife, Mary.) They took a mission trip to Cuba and sponsored two little Filipino boys, Jamar and Angelo through Compassion International.

Ron Kennedy will be sorely missed, celebrated and forever loved by his family and many friends across the United States.

A memorial service will be held September 25, 2021 at 11:30am at the Second Chance Church, 13405 SE County Hwy 484, Belleview, FL. We ask for donations to Compassion International in lieu of flowers.